Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinches Triple Gold at Japan Para Badminton International

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s star para badminton player Pramod Bhagat won three Gold Medals at the prestigious HULIC DAIHATSU Japan Para Badminton International 2025, held at Tokyo in Japan from November 5-9, 2025.

37-year-old Pramod was the standout performer of the championship, sweeping all three Gold medals in men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles category.

With a remarkable comeback, Pramod defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 17-21, 21-19, 21-10 in an singles final.

Likewise, In men’s doubles, Bhagat and compatriot Sukant Kadam defeated countrymen Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar 21-17, 18-21, 21-16.

Pramod bagged the SL4-SU5 mixed doubles title with Manisha Ramdass, defeated Indians Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-19, 21-19.