13 Dead, several injured in Delhi Red Fort Car Blast

A powerful explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 13 people dead, several injured and left multiple vehicles in flames, triggering panic in the high-security area.
Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital. Delhi Police has restricted Entry/exit of Gate no. 1 & 4 at Lal Qila. Security has been beefed up in several parts of New Delhi.
High alert sounded after the deadly car blast. Mumbai and UP have been placed on high alert as a precaution.
While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, it comes at around 6:55 pm, just hours after police busted an terror module and recovered over 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, rifle, pistol, timers, and remote controls in Faridabad.
