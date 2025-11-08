Nuapada Bypoll battle intensifies; Odisha CM holds Mega Roadshow

TNI Bureau: As the high-stakes Nuapada Assembly by-election enters its final phase, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday held a mega roadshow, appealing for support for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

CM Majhi began his day with prayers at the Sunadei Temple in Sunabeda before embarking on a roadshow from Nuapada to Khariar Road. Mohan Majhi became the first sitting CM to set foot in Sunabeda.

Arriving via helicopter at Gotama airstrip, Majhi led a 10-kilometre roadshow from Nuapada to Khariar Road, along with Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, BJP State President Manmohan Samal, Senior BJP leader Basanta Panda, actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty and actor-turned-legislator Akash Dasnayak.

During the campaign, the CM addressed a rally accusing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of neglecting tribals during its 24-year rule and neglecting late BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia. The tribal people of the region were denied the basic facilities during the BJD rule, Majhi alleged.