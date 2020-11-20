TNI Evening News Headlines – November 20, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tabled Supplementary Budget of Rs 11,200 crore for financial year 2020-21.
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 42 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 9 quarantine, 33 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30372 in the Capital City.
👉 56 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 Odisha records 1101 Covid-19 recoveries today including 102 from Khordha, 96 from Sundargarh and 89 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 303897.
👉 Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the seismic survey campaign of OIL at Kakatpur in Puri Dist in the Mahanadi basin.
👉 Delegation of BJP MLAs meet Odisha Human Rights commission seeking probe into the Custodial Death in Puri. Orissa HC seeks report from State Government.
👉 Puri district administration clamps restrictions on gathering during Radha Pada darshan at Gopinath temple this year.
👉 Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro calls for an all-party meeting as ruckus by Opposition continues during winter session of Odisha Assembly.
👉 Rourkela Airport to start commercial flight services soon; Airport Authority of India team visits airport for inspection for an inspection.
👉 In view of a possible second wave of COVID-19, Ganjam administration decides to keep the Tata COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli running.
India News
👉Around 172 students and an equal number of teachers of various schools in Haryana have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉Comptroller & Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu elected as External Auditor of Inter Parliamentary Union, Geneva; will assume this prestigious position shortly.
👉Congress forms committees on Economy, Foreign Affairs, National Security.
👉Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to be available for Indians by April 2021: Serum Institute Chief.
👉Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of Covaxin.
👉Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius today – the lowest, in this winter season
👉Doctors advise Sonia Gandhi to briefly move away from Delhi as heavy pollution has aggravated her health condition. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive in Panaji.
👉Attorney General grants consent for contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his latest tweet on Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
👉Iconic Howrah Bridge illuminated on World children’s day 2020.
👉Chhath Puja celebrated with restrictions across India.
👉Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes part in ChhathPuja celebrations at his residence in Patna.
👉Gujarat Govt imposes night curfew from 9pm to 6am in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.
👉CBI arrests former superintending engineer in the irrigation department in connection with the Gomti River Front Scam.
World News
👉Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 Vaccine from US Regulators.
