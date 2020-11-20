Puri Custodial Death: SP transferred; Cops suspended

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has transferred Puri SP Akhileshwar Singh and attached him to the SP Headquarters in connection with the custodial death in Puri.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh will be the new SP of Puri.

In addition, 3 Cops – S.I. Biplab Kumar Pradhan, Constable Jagannath Swain and Constable Babuli Behera of Baselisahi PS of Puri District have been placed under suspension for gross misconduct and negligence in duty.

A 30-year-old local youth facing several criminal charges, was picked up by the Puri Police Wednesday. He was allegedly tortured in custody and taken to the District Hospital where he was declared dead.

Ramesh was hurriedly cremated at Puri Swargadwar in the midnight. He had reportedly injury marks all over his body. The Opposition parties had raised the issue demanding strong action against the erring cops.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Orissa High Court, seeking court-monitored probe into the Puri custodial death. The High Court had issued a notice to the State Government to reply on this matter by Monday.