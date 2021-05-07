TNI Evening News Headlines – May 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1048 COVID positive cases & 848 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 897 local contact cases and 151 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8401 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 431658.

➡️ To treat COVID positive patients of Khordha District, 150 bed covid care centre established by Indian Navy at its ab-initio Training Establishment, INS Chilka.

➡️ 2nd dose of COVID19 Vaccination for 45+ age group launched at Esplanade Mall’s parking Lot.

➡️ Matric examination assessment method approved by Board of Second Education today; 40% weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Half Yearly examination in Class-IX during 2019 in each subject.

➡️ Veteran Odisha folk singer Balabhadra Panda passes away.

➡️ Odisha Government asks all Urban Local Bodies to feed Stray Animals during Lockdown.

India News

➡️ 3 security personnel, 1 civilian injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar.

➡️ N. Rangasamy Sworn In As Puducherry Chief Minister.

➡️ Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive; AIIMS refutes reports of gangster’s death. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of COVID19:

➡️ Karnataka reports 48,781 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala 38,460, Uttar Pradesh 28,076 new COVID 19 cases, Tamil Nadu 26,465, Delhi 19,832, West Bengal 19,216 and Andhra Pradesh 17,188 new covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 11.81 lakh people in 18-44 age group inoculated; So far, a total 16.50 crore doses have been administered across all categories: Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Delhi Government to organize a mass COVID 19 vaccination drive for all the Media houses (Electronic Media/Digital Media/Print Media).

➡️ Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announces complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in Karnataka.

➡️ BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori dies due to post-COVID complications – 4th BJP MLA in UP to die due to Covid.

➡️ Doctor among 3 persons arrested for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir in Jaipur.

➡️ 15.6 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crores seized at Chennai International Airport.

➡️ BCCI announces the squad for World Test Championship final and 5-match Test series against England; Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar miss out.

World News

➡️ Werner Hoyer, President of European Investment Bank (EIB) announces emergency EUR 250,000 donation from the EU Bank`s own funds to India to fight against COVID-19.

➡️ Germany airlifts second part of oxygen plant to India.

➡️ Pfizer-BioNTech initiate US approval process for its COVID-19 vaccine among 16-years-old.

➡️ Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed critical after bomb blast.

➡️ UK advises under-40s get alternative to AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine.

➡️ China opens Everest’s North Side to 38 Virus-tested Climbers.

➡️ Russia authorises use of single dose vaccine Sputnik Light.