TNI Evening News Headlines – May 20, 2025

➡️Results of Plus Two Examination conducted by CHSE will be announced tomorrow.
➡️Odisha Cabinet undergoes structural change; Odisha Government issues circular to limit Secretarial presence and influence during Cabinet meetings.
➡️Plus 3 admissions: Odisha Government extends deadline for CAF submission on SAMS till June 1.
➡️2023 Sushant Nayak murder case: All 5 accused get life imprisonment by Bhubaneswar ADJ Court.
➡️Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days: IMD.
➡️Two Covid-19 deaths reported in Mumbai last week. Doctors attribute to co-morbidities. Covid cases on rise in Maharashtra.
➡️After a 12-day hiatus, Beating Retreat ceremonies will resume at Attari-Wagah, Hussainwala, and Sadki borders from tomorrow.
➡️A minimum practice of 3 years as Advocate, will be mandatory to enter Judicial Service: Supreme Court.
➡️PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the progress in the Tourism sector.
➡️Trinamool Congress decides to send Abhishek Banerjee in the Parliamentary delegation against Pakistan-sponsored terror, after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dialled Mamata Banerjee.
➡️73 ‘Pakistani agents’ arrested post Pahalgam terror attack in Assam.
➡️Jaisalmer SP Sudheer Choudhary honoured by the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, for his exceptional role during the recent Indo-Pak Conflict.
➡️Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets extension for another year.
➡️Paresh Rawal’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’; movie cannot happen without Paresh Rawal, says Suniel Shetty.
➡️Rupee falls 21 paise to close at 85.63 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex tanks 872.98 points to settle at 81,186.44; Nifty drops 261.55 points to 24,683.90.
➡️BCCI shifted IPL 2025 final from Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium due to rain forecasts on June 3.
➡️Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been promoted as the Field Marshall.
➡️4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal.
Comments are closed.