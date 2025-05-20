TNI Morning News Headlines – May 20, 2025

➡️Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar issues yellow warning for Kalbaisakhi for 17 districts in Odisha on Tuesday.
➡️Odisha Police has revoked suspension of 4 police personnel in connection with Bharatpur police station case, where a serving army officer and his fiancee were assaulted last year.
➡️Low-key Beating Retreat ceremony at 3 India-Pakistan border points in Punjab resumes today.
➡️Madhya Pradesh Police constitutes three-member SIT to probe remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi on Supreme Court order.
➡️Dr MR Srinivasan, pioneer of India’s nuclear energy programme, passes away at 95.
➡️Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act today.
➡️Maharashtra Government expanded Cabinet, with the induction of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal as a Minister.
➡️Sensex climbs 191 points to 82,250.42 in early trade; Nifty up 64.9 points to 25,010.35.
➡️Rupee falls 10 paise to 85.52 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
➡️India sends humanitarian aid to Afghan refugees as Pakistan intensifies its mass deportation of Afghan refugees.
➡️India gives proof of The Resistance Front (TRF) terror to UN) Security Council sanctions panel monitoring team: Sources.
➡️Russia, Ukraine to begin ceasefire talks ‘immediately’, says US President Donald Trump.
