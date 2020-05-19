TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 19, 2020

* 2 new COVID-19 +VE cases reported in Bhubaneswar including a 36-year-old Policeman who returned from Leave.

* 30 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha – Ganjam (20), Kendrapara (5), Balasore (2), Bhadrak (2) & Nayagarh (1). Recovered cases in Odisha stands at 307.

* Cyclone Amphan moves closer to the Odisha coast; light rainfall begins in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts.

* NDRF personnel conduct awareness drive in Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts to inform people about the Cyclone Amphan.

* 2 Hizbul terrorists including Top Hizbul commander Junaid Sehrai killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Nawa Kadal.

* Samajwadi Party leader Chhote Lal Diwakar, son gunned down in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

* Fresh applications for JEE-Mains can be submitted from May 19-24. Students who have dropped study abroad plans due to COVID-19 to get fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains: HRD Ministry.

* Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba chaired NCMC meeting to oversee preparedness for Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN.

* 36 NDRF teams currently deployed in Bengal, Odisha.

* Wind speed likely to reach 110 to 130 kmph in #Odisha by tomorrow (May 20), says IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani

* Cyclone AMPHAN may cause severe damage to standing crops, ships and boats too. Disruption of rail/ road link in several places may also happen.

* COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 166; cases rise to 10,554.

* Delhi High Court issues notice to Central Government, Facebook, Google and Twitter over an application seeking removal of groups like ‘Bois locker room’ to protect children.

* 9 migrant labourers killed in road accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

* Supreme Court rejects Arnab Goswami’s plea to transfer his case from Mumbai police to CBI; grants protection for 3 more weeks.

* Zee News Office, Newsroom & Studios sealed after 28 of its employees at Noida Film City office tested +VE for #COVID19 . Alternative arrangements made for #ZEE News Team.

* China imposes tarriff of 80.5% on barley imports on Australia amid Global push for probe into Covid-19 origin.