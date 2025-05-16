TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2025

➡️Six killed in lightning strike across Odisha.
➡️PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit Odisha in June to commemorate BJP’s one year of governance in the State.
➡️Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will undergo repairing from June 28th till July 6th, informs SJTA Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee.
➡️EOW initiated process to confiscate the luxurious farmhouse of Raja Chakra, located in Gopalpur Mouza of Keonjhar district.
➡️Orissa High Court rejects bail plea of Raja Chakra and his three associates in Transport scam case.
➡️Maoist camp busted in Khaprakhol and Tureikela police station areas of Bolangir district, massive explosives seized
➡️Kalbaisakhi likely in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bhuj Air Force Station and Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum, Kutch, Bhuj in Gujarat.
➡️India has not declared Operation Sindoor completely over. What exists now is a sensitive halt in operations: Rajnath Singh.
➡️India to send MPs from different political parties to various countries to brief on the necessity of Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s support to terrorism.
➡️2 major operations carried out in south Kashmir; 6 terrorists were neutralised during coordinated efforts by CRPF, Army, and JK Police.
➡️Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal Government to pay 25% DA to State Government employees.
➡️AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ in Punjab.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu conferred 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji in New Delhi.
➡️Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) calls for boycott of Turkish shows on Netflix, Prime Video.
➡️Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s delegation attends business forum in Russia.
➡️Russia, Ukraine conclude first peace talks since 2022; agree to swap 1,000 prisoners of wars each.
Comments are closed.