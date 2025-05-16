Odisha Govt hikes Travel Allowance of Agriculture Overseers

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday hiked the Travelling Allowance of the Agriculture Overseers of the State from Rs 450 to Rs 1500.
As per a press release of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Agriculture Overseers have to travel at least 20 days a month. For this, they used to get Rs 300, which was increased to Rs 450 in 2023.
At present, there are only 1257 Agriculture Overseers against a total of 1567 posts, as per a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Comments are closed.