TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2020

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews the preparedness for Cyclone Amphan; seeks cooperation of people with the administration.

* Collectors of coastal districts have been asked to identify alternative buildings which will be used as cyclone shelters.

* The inmates of quarantine centres located in cyclone prone areas will be shifted to other safe locations.

* Power supply is likely to be shut down before the cyclone; life line institutions including Government offices have been asked to make power back up arrangement.

* In view of Cyclone Amphan, Odisha Govt decided not to receive any Shramik Special train to coastal Odisha from May 19 to May 21.

* Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during 18th to 20th May 2020.

* Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner & other senior officers participate in a review meeting chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary over cyclone Amphan, through video conference.

* Bottling and brewery units to resume production in Odisha.

* MoCycle operation to resume from Monday till June 30 in Bhubaneswar.

* Over 17,800 stranded migrants returned to Odisha today. Till today, 1,33, 245 migrants returned to Odisha.

* 30 COVID-19 Patients discharged from hospitals today. So far, 111 patients have been discharged after recovery.

* FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces reform to boost coal, mineral, defence, power, civil aviation, space, atomic sectors and social infrastructure.

* CBSE to release date sheets for pending Class 10, 12 board exams on Monday.

* Govt launches online dashboard “National Migrant Info System” to monitor information on movement of migrants: MHA.

* Mumbai records 884 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths, taking total case count to 18,396 and fatalities to 696

* Indian Navy keeps ships, aircraft on the ready as cyclonic storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal.

* MP govt says remaining exams not to be held for Class 10 for MPBSE, merit to come on basis of exams held.

* Punjab CM announces replacement of strict curfew with lockdown till May 31.

* ISRO says will enable private players to carry out space activities in India.

* India has reported more than 2,000 newly recovered coronavirus patients for the first time since the outbreak began.

* 477 fresh COVID19 cases & 3 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today; total number of cases rises to 10,585 & deaths to 74.

* 11 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today; 87 active cases in the state now.

* Railways ready to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.

* Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi meets migrant workers in Delhi.

* A total number of 1946 people have tested positive for COVID19 till date in Punjab.

* Asian Paints is raising salaries of its workforce to boost morale during these difficult times.

* Barber in New York who was secretly giving haircuts despite shutdown order has tested positive for coronavirus.

* UNICEF is building a coronavirus treatment center at world’s biggest refugee camp in Bangladesh.