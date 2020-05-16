TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2020

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews the preparedness for Cyclone Amphan; seeks cooperation of people with the administration.
* Collectors of coastal districts have been asked to identify alternative buildings which will be used as cyclone shelters.
* The inmates of quarantine centres located in cyclone prone areas will be shifted to other safe locations.
* Power supply is likely to be shut down before the cyclone; life line institutions including Government offices have been asked to make power back up arrangement.
* In view of Cyclone Amphan, Odisha Govt decided not to receive any Shramik Special train to coastal Odisha from May 19 to May 21.
* Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during 18th to 20th May 2020.
* Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner & other senior officers participate in a review meeting chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary over cyclone Amphan, through video conference.
* Bottling and brewery units to resume production in Odisha.
* MoCycle operation to resume from Monday till June 30 in Bhubaneswar.
* Over 17,800 stranded migrants returned to Odisha today. Till today, 1,33, 245 migrants returned to Odisha.
* 30 COVID-19 Patients discharged from hospitals today. So far, 111 patients have been discharged after recovery.
#Odisha CM @Naveen_Odisha reviews the preparedness for #CycloneAmphan ; seeks cooperation of people with the administration.#AmphanCyclone #CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/Px5xPLm7VS
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 16, 2020
* FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces reform to boost coal, mineral, defence, power, civil aviation, space, atomic sectors and social infrastructure.
* CBSE to release date sheets for pending Class 10, 12 board exams on Monday.
* Govt launches online dashboard “National Migrant Info System” to monitor information on movement of migrants: MHA.
* Mumbai records 884 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths, taking total case count to 18,396 and fatalities to 696
* Indian Navy keeps ships, aircraft on the ready as cyclonic storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal.
* MP govt says remaining exams not to be held for Class 10 for MPBSE, merit to come on basis of exams held.
* Punjab CM announces replacement of strict curfew with lockdown till May 31.
* ISRO says will enable private players to carry out space activities in India.
* India has reported more than 2,000 newly recovered coronavirus patients for the first time since the outbreak began.
* 477 fresh COVID19 cases & 3 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today; total number of cases rises to 10,585 & deaths to 74.
Datesheets to be announced on #Monday, 18 May 2020, as #CBSE examining further technical aspects.#cbseboardexam2020 #CBSENews #BoardExams2020 https://t.co/sSZeMUTvnT pic.twitter.com/JDj1dF3IQN
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 16, 2020
* 11 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today; 87 active cases in the state now.
* Railways ready to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.
* Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi meets migrant workers in Delhi.
* A total number of 1946 people have tested positive for COVID19 till date in Punjab.
* Asian Paints is raising salaries of its workforce to boost morale during these difficult times.
* Barber in New York who was secretly giving haircuts despite shutdown order has tested positive for coronavirus.
* UNICEF is building a coronavirus treatment center at world’s biggest refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Comments are closed.