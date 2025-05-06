TNI Evening News Headlines – May 06, 2025

➡️Death toll rises to two in Bhadrak firecracker explosion.
➡️Digha Jagannath Dham row: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik seeks PM Modi’s intervention into the matter.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi holds grievance hearing session in Sambalpur.
➡️Union Minister Jual Oram says he is fine after rumours of his disappearance from the train.
➡️Week-long civil defence mock drills to begin in Odisha from May 7.
➡️Brown Sugar worth Rs 26 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar, 1 arrested from Bomikhal.
➡️Adulterated milk unit busted in Jagatsinghpur; the unit was allegedly supplying milk to OMFED.
➡️India and UK have signed a historic free trade agreement that would foster trade, investment, innovation and job creation.
➡️Two soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara.
➡️Indian Air Force to carry out exercise over desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed countrywide mock drills on May 7.
➡️Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch.
➡️The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, conducted by NTA postponed, exams to begin on May 13.
➡️Supreme Court directs Maharashtra Election Commission to notify local body elections in the State within four weeks.
➡️Pahalgam attack: Qatar stands in solidarity with India, Qatar’s amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani expresses ‘full support’ in talks with PM Modi.
➡️China imposes anti-dumping measures on imports of cypermethrin pesticide from India.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anthony Albanese for his re-election as the Prime Minister of Australia.
