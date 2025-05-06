Go-Palan Yojna: A step towards transforming lives & livelihood of Dairy Farmers

The Go-Palan Yojana (GPY) under the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana (MKY) has got initial success. In a significant push to boost dairy productivity under GPY around 1000 high milk-yielding cows have been inducted into the state in last three months. The initiative which supports farmers in acquiring superior dairy breeds, has seen rapid progress with farmers bringing in cattle from outside the state, mostly from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

The Go-Palan Yojana aims to transform the livelihoods of small-scale dairy farmers of the state by facilitating procurement of cows yielding a minimum of 10 litres of milk per day with provisioning up-to 70% subsidy on the project cost. By engaging with private suppliers and enabling farmers to select cows of their choice, officials ensured transparency and better outcome for the beneficiaries.

The initiative is being actively promoted at the highest level with go-ahead letters issued by the Minister of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallick and Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth during the recently held Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha (MPSO)-2025. With high-quality cows now reaching remote areas, the program is gaining traction as a game-changer for Odisha’s dairy economy.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Go-Palan Yojana (GPY) under the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana (MKY) is not just registering high cow induction, but also witnessing faster subsidy disbursal with district authorities releasing subsidies within 7-10 days of project completion.

This swift execution is encouraging youth, cattle keepers and livestock farming enthusiasts across the state to adopt dairy farming more confidently.

Kandhamal district has set a benchmark in project execution. It became the first district to complete GPY projects for three beneficiaries—all of whom were women dairy farmers. This milestone reflects the inclusive approach of the scheme, targeting economic empowerment and gender equity in rural development.