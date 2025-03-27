TNI Evening News Headlines – March 27, 2025

➡️Odisha Government to provide mid-day meals to class 9 and 10 students at all government and government-aided schools in the State
➡️Maximum temperature crossed 40 Degree Celsius at 8 places across Odisha today. Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 Degree C.
➡️Congress workers hold protest outside Odisha Assembly against suspension of 14 Congress MLAs from the House; Police use water cannons to disperse protesters.
➡️Police Commissioner visits Capital Hospital where 12 injured Police Personnel are being treated.
➡️OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu meet injured congress workers at Capital Hospital.
➡️Rail connectivity to reach Purunakatak in Boudh soon as the East Coast Railway completes final safety checks.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan on his 11th day rituat his residence in Talcher.
➡️Odisha converted 263 hamlets to revenue villages within a year, informed Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari in Assembly.
➡️Anganwadi supervisor caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while taking Rs 50,000 bribe under Laxmipur Block in Koraput district.
➡️‘The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025’ passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️Supreme Court asks Centre, others to respond to plea over JEE-Advanced 2025.
➡️CBSE to launch parenting calendar for 2025-26 academic session.
➡️A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits MP’s Singrauli.
➡️AAP appoints Anurag Dhandha as national media in-charge of party.
➡️97 Indian fishermen currently in custody of Sri Lanka: EAM Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Rupee falls 10 paise to settle at 85.79 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex gains 317.93 points to settle at 77,606.43; Nifty climbs 105.10 points to 23,591.95.
