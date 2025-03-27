Congress holds Power Show in Bhubaneswar; No Long-term Benefits in Sight

TNI Bureau: For the first time in 9 months, the Opposition showed its strength on the streets of Bhubaneswar, with Congress turning the heat on the government. Main Opposition BJD remains silent, as Congress went on a rampage on an issue (crime against women), which may not give it long-term benefits. They missed issues like tribals’ problems and rampant illegal sand mining.

New PCC President Bhakta Charan Das managed to hold a power show and created a media buzz. He also managed to infuse new energy into the Congress workers. However, some hostile leaders like Srikant Jena and Mohammed Moquim may spoil his party sooner or later.

Congress is known for infighting whenever revival looks a probability. It will be interesting to see how Bhakta Das manages the situation.