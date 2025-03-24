MPs get Hike in Salary, Allowances; Pensions Hiked Too

TNI Bureau: Union Government has approved a hike in the salaries, daily allowances, and pensions of Members of Parliament, effective from April 1, 2023.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Monday, salary of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs has been increased by 24% from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh. The daily allowance has also been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

The pension for former Parliamentarians has been hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 per month.

The extra pension for every year of service beyond 5 years has been increased from Rs 2,000 to 2500 per month.