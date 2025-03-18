TNI Evening News Headlines – March 18, 2025

➡️Odisha Government sets minimum age limit for Class-I admissions at 6 years.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi distributed 812 appointment letters across five departments at the Nijukti Mela.
➡️Mortal remains of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, were consigned to flames at Swargadwara in Puri on Tuesday.
➡️Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati along with his wife visited residence of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
➡️IMD issues orange warning for Odisha districts.
➡️IAS Reshuffle in Odisha; Samarth Verma given additional charge of Director, Minor Minerals Department. K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy appointed as MD of the State Civil Supplies Corporation.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the athletes in Parliament who bagged 33 medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy.
➡️Parliament clears Rs 51,463 Cr extra spending for the current fiscal and the Manipur Budget for 2025-26.
➡️Supreme Court extends interim protection from arrest to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar who submitted false OBC and PwBD certificates.
➡️Jharkhand: A CRPF sub-inspector was injured in an IED blast in Jaraikela area of Chaibasa; CRPF destroys two IEDs.
➡️Election Commission led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, holds high-level meeting on Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC)-Aadhaar linking.
➡️NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams and other astronauts stuck in the International Space Station for more than nine months begin homecoming to Earth.
➡️PM Modi writes to NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, expressing his concern for daughter of India.
➡️Indian men’s hockey team player Mandeep Singh and Indian women’s hockey team defender Udita to tie the knot.
➡️Israel PM Netanyahu ends ceasefire with Hamas, launches strikes across Gaza.
