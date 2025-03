Over 5000 Medical Officers to be recruited in Odisha; Notification Out

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced recruitment for 5248 Medical Officer (Junior Branch) vacancies under the Health & Family Welfare Department. Online applications are open until April 24, 2025.

The selection process includes a 200-mark written exam on May 11, 2025, in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Detailed eligibility and application guidelines are available in the official notification.