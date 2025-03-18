Last Rites of Dr. Debendra Pradhan held at Puri Swargadwar

TNI Bureau: The mortal remains of veteran Odisha leader and former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, were consigned to flames at Swargadwara in Puri on Tuesday.

The remains of the BJP stalwart were taken in a grand procession from Bhubaneswar to Puri. His elder son Soumendra Pradhan lit the pyre at Swargadwara.

The last rites were performed in the presence of family members including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and prominent political leaders across party lines.

Tributes poured in from political leaders, recognizing his significant contributions to the BJP and his efforts in poverty alleviation.