TNI Evening News Headlines – March 14, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Temperature crosses 40 degrees in 3 places in Odisha; Jharsuguda recorded highest maximum (day) temperature of 41.8°C.
➡️22 platoons of police personnel will be deployed across Cuttack to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations tomorrow.
 
➡️BJD leader Raja Chakra sent to judicial custody until March 19 in Mining corruption case.
 
➡️Bhubaneswar to get an elevated corridor like Nagpur model, connecting Jayadev Vihar and Nandankanan.
 
➡️IMD issues heatwave warning for Odisha till March 18.
 
➡️Karnataka High Court grants interim relief to ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case, stays summons on personal appearance.
 
➡️Devotees offer prayers at several Masjids on the occasion of second Jumma of Ramzan.

➡️Reserve Bank of India has been selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London, UK.
 
➡️Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passes away.
 
➡️India’s Lakshya Sen loses in quarterfinals to China’s Li Shi Feng at All England Badminton Championship.
 
➡️India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lose their women’s doubles quarterfinal match to China at the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham.
 
➡️Kannada actor Ranya Rao’s bail plea rejected by Court in Gold Smuggling Case.
 
➡️Hamas accepted a proposal to release an American-Israeli hostage in Gaza and 4 bodies.
 
➡️Suicide Bombing has been reported at a mosque in Azam Warsak of South Waziristan in Pakistan during Friday prayers.
