TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi celebrated Holi with journalists at the BJP State Office, joining the annual ‘Bandhu Milan’ program along with party leaders. Amid festive cheer, he interacted with media personnel, reinforcing his image as the “People’s CM.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP State Unit President Manmohan Samal and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan were also present, making the celebration a vibrant and inclusive affair.