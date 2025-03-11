TNI Evening News Headlines – March 11, 2025

➡️Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati suspended for 7 days for ‘misconduct’ in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Mo Bus accidents claimed 6 lives in 8 months, informs Minister Krushna Mohapatra.
➡️Odisha reported 888 elephant deaths in 11 last years, highest 97 cases in current financial year till February.
➡️BJD to attend Tamil Nadu CM’s meeting on delimitation issue.
➡️BJD submits memorandum to the Election Commission, alleging discrepancies in voting patterns observed during 2024 elections in Odisha.
➡️Ollywood Star Anubhav Mohanty ties the knot with Jagrati Shukla in Delhi.
➡️Hyderabad shocker: Couple dies by suicide after killing their two children, aged 10 and 15 years due to financial distress.
➡️Two mild earthquakes of 3.0 and 2.8 magnitude struck Gujarat’s Kutch district today.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs declared Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee as an unlawful association with immediate effect.
➡️Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma takes oath as member of NDMC
➡️Assam Government’s Gauhati Medical College successfully carried out State’s first ever Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery.
➡️PM Modi gifted the holy Sangam water from Maha Kumbh to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, a Banarsi silk saree to First Lady of Mauritius.
➡️PM Modi has been conferred with Mauritius’ highest honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour.
➡️Airtel partners with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India.
➡️Sensex slips 12.85 points to close at 74,102.32; Nifty up 37.60 points at 22,497.90.
➡️Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 87.22 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express Train Hijack Update: 20 Pakistani military personnel eliminated and 182 hostages remain in custody of Baloch rebels.
