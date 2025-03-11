Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Passenger Train in Pakistan, Takes Hostages

Islamabad: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, has hijacked a passenger train in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, taking over 180 people hostage and killing at least 11 security personnel. The attack on the Jaffar Express occurred on March 11, 2025, as the train was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. The militants threatened to execute hostages if their demands were not met, escalating an already tense security situation in the region.

According to officials, armed BLA militants attacked the train in the Bolan district, forcing it to a halt by injuring the driver. The train, which had around 450 passengers aboard in nine coaches, came to a stop in a remote area, allowing the attackers to seize control. The group later claimed responsibility, stating that it had taken 182 hostages, including military personnel, intelligence officers, and police traveling on leave, while releasing women, children, the elderly, and Baloch civilians.

The BLA, in a press release, stated that its fighters had killed 11 Pakistani military personnel and shot down a surveillance drone. The group warned that if security forces attempted a rescue operation, they would execute the remaining hostages. The attack was reportedly carried out by multiple BLA units, including the Majeed Brigade, STOS, Fatah Squad, and Zirab Unit.

Pakistan’s security forces launched an operation to track down the attackers, with emergency teams deployed to the area. Local hospitals have been placed on high alert, anticipating casualties from a potential military confrontation. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, vowing that the government would not make concessions to what he described as “beasts who fire on innocent passengers.”

The Pakistani government has long accused foreign intelligence agencies of backing the BLA, particularly amid tensions with India and Afghanistan, although concrete evidence remains disputed. The separatist insurgency in Balochistan has been a major security challenge, with groups like the BLA demanding independence and claiming that Pakistan exploits the province’s rich natural resources while neglecting its people.

The BLA is one of the most prominent militant groups in Balochistan and has carried out high-profile attacks on security forces, infrastructure, and foreign investments. It has been designated a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In 2019, the U.S. State Department officially added the group to its Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list due to repeated attacks on civilians and military personnel.

The group has a history of targeting Chinese interests in the region, particularly projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port. BLA militants have killed Chinese nationals working in Balochistan and even attacked Beijing’s consulate in Karachi. Last year, the group ambushed a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company near Karachi’s airport.

BLA-linked violence has also led to cross-border tensions. In early 2024, clashes between BLA fighters and Pakistani security forces contributed to an exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Pakistan, escalating regional instability.

The BLA has evolved its military strategy, shifting from guerrilla warfare to large-scale coordinated attacks. In recent years, it has incorporated suicide bombings, including operations carried out by female attackers. One of the most notable incidents was the 2022 attack on Chinese nationals at a university in Karachi. The group has also staged complex assaults on army and naval bases, demonstrating its growing operational capabilities.