Bharti Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to India

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel has signed a partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite-based high-speed internet services in India. This marks Starlink’s first formal collaboration in the country, though its launch remains subject to regulatory approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian space regulator, IN-SPACe.

The partnership will enhance Airtel’s connectivity solutions, particularly in remote areas, by integrating Starlink alongside its existing Eutelsat OneWeb services. Airtel and SpaceX are also exploring Starlink’s distribution through Airtel’s retail network and its potential applications for businesses, schools, and healthcare centers.

Gopal Vittal, MD and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, emphasized the collaboration’s role in expanding high-speed broadband access across India. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell highlighted Airtel’s expertise in the telecom sector as a key asset in delivering Starlink services effectively.

Regulatory approvals remain a challenge, with Starlink yet to receive necessary clearances, despite reportedly agreeing to India’s data localization and security requirements. Meanwhile, competitors such as Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s SES venture have already secured GMPCS licenses.

As India’s space economy is projected to grow to $44 billion by 2033, satellite communication is gaining prominence. The government plans to allocate satellite spectrum administratively with a fee structure, while TRAI is expected to outline pricing soon.