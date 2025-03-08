TNI Evening News Headlines – March 08, 2025

➡️2nd installment money under Subhadra Yojana credited in bank accounts of over 1 Crore women beneficiaries on International Women’s Day in Odisha.
➡️NHRC team investigating the KIIT University girl student’s death case visits KISS today.
➡️BJD to install Biju Patnaik’s statue at its headquarter-Sankha Bhawan.
➡️EOW raids Raja Chakra’s house at Jagannathpur and Joda mining area again.
➡️Tourist from Israel, homestay owner gang raped in Karnataka; man from Odisha killed after being pushed into canal by rapists.
➡️SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu arrive in Koraput for shooting of SSMB29.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme in Gujarat.
➡️Inter-district bus services resume in Manipur.
➡️Delhi cabinet approves Rs 5,100 Cr for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana; women to get Rs 2,500 every month.
➡️Passenger claims injury to 82-year-old grandmother after Air India refused wheelchair, Airline issues denial.
➡️PM Modi, US President Trump agree to push forward negotiations on multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement: Sources.
➡️Syrian war monitor says death toll rises to more than 600 in recent violence.
➡️Team India arrives for practice session at Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of Champions Trophy Final vs New Zealand tomorrow.
Comments are closed.