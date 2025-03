TNI Bureau: Frustrated at being sidelined in the party and government, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra sparked a major controversy by raking up Koshal issue. “It was a mistake by us, the Koshali people to join Odisha,” he declared, putting the government and party on a back foot.

Jayanarayan refused to accept the term Utkal, linking it to Puri and Cuttack. Jayanarayan’s remark is likely to reignite the Koshal Movement flame in Western Odisha.