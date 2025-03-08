Ravenshaw Name Change Row: BJD Leader Plays With Fire

TNI Bureau: BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty has upset many students and alumni, who joined the movement to stop any name change of Ravenshaw University, irrespective of party affiliation or ideological inclination. For them, Ravenshaw name has been an emotion.

They all fought for a cause. But, after the State Government clarified that there is no such proposal to change Ravenshaw’s name, Lenin jumped the gun to take the credit for himself and BJD. He also declared victory. Such provocative statements will dilute the cause further.