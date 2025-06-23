TNI Evening News Headlines – June 23, 2025

📌 Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attended Yuva Samabesh at Aska in Ganjam district; laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 550 crore.
📌 95% of people not aware of Central welfare schemes, even Government officials are ignorant about Central welfare schemes: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.
📌 NHRC takes suo motu cognizance in Gopalpur gangrape case, seeks reports from Odisha Chief Secretary & DGP.
📌 Odisha Police collected digital evidence in connection with the gangrape incident at Gopalpur.
📌A woman from Delhi was manhandled by two local youths while returning from a visit to Biraja Peetha in Jajpur district.
📌 BJD President Naveen Patnaik who underwent a procedure in Mumbai yesterday, is doing very well, says brother Prem Patnaik.
📌 Orissa High Court slams Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over manual drain cleaning, seeks mechanisation plan by July 31.
📌 Student wing of BJD will hold a statewide protest on June 25 over rise in crimes against women in Odisha.
📌 MCL, NIT Rourkela ink Rs 43 crore MoU for girls’ hostel and STEM education.
📌 Controversy erupts over untimely Ratha Jatra in Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta Joined velebration.
📌 NIA gets 5-day remand of accused Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar in Pahalgam Terror Attack case. They had sheltered the Pahalgam terrorists.
📌 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs 47th Annual General Meeting of The Prime Ministers Museum and Library Society in Delhi.
📌 Air India Express flight IX2564, scheduled to operate from Delhi (DEL) to Jammu (IXJ) on June 23, was diverted back to Delhi after takeoff.
📌 West Bengal Bypoll: TMC registers landslide victory in Nadia’s Kaliganj assembly segment.
📌 Bypoll Results: AAP records key victories at Visavadar seat in Gujarat and Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab.
📌 Bypoll Results: Congress-led UDF claimed the Nilambur constituency in Kerala.
📌 IRCTC to serve Kashmiri vegetarian cuisine on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train.
📌 Operation Sindhu: The First batch of 161 passengers, evacuated from Israel will arrive in Delhi at 11:30 PM IST from Amman, Jordan.
📌 Second batch of 443 Indians leave from Israel through Jordan, Egypt.
📌 India at 153/3 at lunch on day 4 of opening Test against England at Leeds. India lead by 159 runs. Vice Captain Rishabh Pant smashes another century, second in the match. India opener KL Rahul scores his ninth Test century in the post-lunch session.
📌Israel attacks Iran’s Fordow nuclear site. Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in Moscow.
