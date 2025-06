Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi condemns atrocities on two Dalit Men in Dharakote, Ganjam, Odisha.

Falsely accused of cow smuggling, the men were subjected to mental abuse, and physical torture. They were made to crawl on their knees for 2 kms, fed grass, and made to drink drain water.