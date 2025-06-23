TNI Morning News Headlines – June 23, 2025
Breaking News, Evening News, News Bulletin, News Updates
➡️Afghan national Mohammad Yousaf alias Yaha Khan arrested at Bhubaneswar Airport for illegally residing in India. He was living in Cuttack under a false identity since 2018.
➡️IMD issues orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in several districts of Odisha over next 4 days.
➡️Over 50,000 people in Balasore district struggle as floodwaters from the Subarnarekha River engulf 4 Blocks.
➡️Coromandel and Dhauli Express trains via Bhubaneswar will originate and terminate at Howrah station in West Bengal from August 25.
➡️2 killed, 1 person critical as motorcycle crashes into hyva truck in Sundargarh.
➡️Odisha swimmer Shristi Upadhaya clinches Gold in the 100m Butterfly Female event at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2025.
➡️India will not run short of fuel due to Middle East tensions: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
➡️India debunks social media claims that US used Indian Airspace to launch strikes against Iran.
➡️Ex Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan, driver booked for death of YSRCP activist Cheeli Singaiah during Guntur rally.
➡️NCRTC completes trial run of Namo Bharat train from Delhi to Meerut.
➡️INDvENG 1st Test | India (471 & 90/2) lead England (465) by 96 runs at stumps on Day 3.
➡️Nifty down 177 pts, Sensex lost 700 pts in opening amid US-Iran conflict, Crude prices surged above 79 USD/barrel.
➡️Sensex tumbles 705.65 points to 81,702.52 in early trade; Nifty drops 182.85 points to 24,929.55.
➡️upee falls 20 paise to 86.75 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Market opens in red. Sensex down by 451.99 points, currently trading at 81,956.18. Nifty down by 146.75 points, trading at 24,965.65.
➡️AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan for Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize pitch as US bombs Iran.
➡️Suicide bombing kills at least 19 at a church in the Syrian capital Damascus.
