TNI Evening News Headlines – June 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 246 more COVID positive cases & 551 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 211 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 4587 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 844801.

➡️ Odisha crosses landmark of vaccinating one crore doses of Covid vaccines to its HCWs, FLWs, 18 years & above citizens.

➡️ A total 81.84 lakh people were jabbed first doses while 18.21 lakh have got second doses of Covid-19 in Odisha.

➡️ BJP activists protest against absence of PM Modi’s Photo at inauguration of a mass vaccination site in Balasore.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Met Department warns lightning & thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall at some places of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada & Kalahandi in next 3 hrs.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: Odia hockey player Deep Grace Ekka has been named as the Vice-Captain of Indian women’s hockey team

➡️ Dutee Chand breaks her own national record in Women’s 100m as she completed the run in 11.17 Seconds; likely to qualify for Tokyo 2020 based on her ranking.

India News

➡️ India administers 4.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in single-day, on Day 1 of implementation of revised guidelines of free vaccination drive.

➡️ Amarnath Yatra cancelled for second consecutive year in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

➡️ Terrorists fire shots at CRPF party in J&K’s Shopian, no casualties reported.

➡️ Kamakhya Temple Management announces that Ambubachi Mela will not be held this year due to COVID-19 situation.

➡️ National Human Rights Commission constitutes committee to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

➡️ Naval personnel onboard INS Airavat of ENC celebrating 7th International Day Of Yoga at Vietnam. The ship is on a deployment to Camranh Bay, Vietnam.

➡️ Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ that was expected to be administered in few hospitals of Delhi has been delayed for few more days: Sources.

➡️ Delhi’s daily COVID-19 tally falls to 89, lowest in 2021.

➡️ Sensex ends 230.01 pts higher at 52,574.46; Nifty advances 63.15 pts to 15,746.50.

World News

➡️ WTC 2021: The first session of the fourth day of the India-New Zealand World Test Championship final was washed out due to rain.

➡️ Tokyo 2020 will allow up to 10,000 domestic fans into Olympic venues.

➡️ Twitter India restricts 50 tweets in connection with alleged assault of Muslim man in Loni.

➡️ Gunmen kill 15 in Mexico-US border town.

➡️ UAE to suspend entry from three countries – Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia; allows fully vaccinated Indians.