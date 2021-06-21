TNI Evening News Headlines – June 21, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 21, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Naval personnel onboard INS Airavat of ENC celebrating 7th International Day Of Yoga at Vietnam
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 246 more COVID positive cases & 551 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 211 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 4587 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 844801.

➡️ Odisha crosses landmark of vaccinating one crore doses of Covid vaccines to its HCWs, FLWs, 18 years & above citizens.

➡️ A total 81.84 lakh people were jabbed first doses while 18.21 lakh have got second doses of Covid-19 in Odisha.

➡️ BJP activists protest against absence of PM Modi’s Photo at inauguration of a mass vaccination site in Balasore.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Met Department warns lightning & thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall at some places of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada & Kalahandi in next 3 hrs.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: Odia hockey player Deep Grace Ekka has been named as the Vice-Captain of Indian women’s hockey team

➡️ Dutee Chand breaks her own national record in Women’s 100m as she completed the run in 11.17 Seconds;  likely to qualify for Tokyo 2020 based on her ranking.

India News

➡️ India administers 4.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in single-day, on Day 1 of implementation of revised guidelines of free vaccination drive.

➡️ Amarnath Yatra cancelled for second consecutive year in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

➡️ Terrorists fire shots at CRPF party in J&K’s Shopian, no casualties reported.

➡️ Kamakhya Temple Management announces that Ambubachi Mela will not be held this year due to COVID-19 situation.

➡️ National Human Rights Commission constitutes committee to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

➡️ Naval personnel onboard INS Airavat of ENC celebrating 7th International Day Of Yoga at Vietnam. The ship is on a deployment to Camranh Bay, Vietnam.

➡️ Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ that was expected to be administered in few hospitals of Delhi has been delayed for few more days: Sources.

➡️ Delhi’s daily COVID-19 tally falls to 89, lowest in 2021.

➡️ Sensex ends 230.01 pts higher at 52,574.46; Nifty advances 63.15 pts to 15,746.50.

World News

➡️ WTC 2021: The first session of the fourth day of the India-New Zealand World Test Championship final was washed out due to rain.

➡️ Tokyo 2020 will allow up to 10,000 domestic fans into Olympic venues.

➡️ Twitter India restricts 50 tweets in connection with alleged assault of Muslim man in Loni.

➡️ Gunmen kill 15 in Mexico-US border town.

➡️ UAE to suspend entry from three countries – Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia; allows fully vaccinated Indians.

 

