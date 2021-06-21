JIPMER issues advisory for COVID among Children

TNI Bureau: In a press release on avoiding COVID-19 in children and infants, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER​) recommended breastfeeding during the first six months , as well as a slew of other recommendations to keep kids safe.



Lactating mothers should get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Adhisivam B., neonatology chief at Jipmer, in a set of particular guidelines. Even if the mother has tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the infant and mother should not be separated after birth.



According to Jipmer, All babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months. SARS CoV-2 is not transmitted through breast milk. In fact , the baby will receive antibodies against SARS CoV-2 through mother’s milk.

Some of the other points mentioned in the advisory are :-