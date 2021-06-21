JIPMER issues advisory for COVID among Children
TNI Bureau: In a press release on avoiding COVID-19 in children and infants, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) recommended breastfeeding during the first six months , as well as a slew of other recommendations to keep kids safe.
Lactating mothers should get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Adhisivam B., neonatology chief at Jipmer, in a set of particular guidelines. Even if the mother has tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the infant and mother should not be separated after birth.
According to Jipmer, All babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months. SARS CoV-2 is not transmitted through breast milk. In fact , the baby will receive antibodies against SARS CoV-2 through mother’s milk.
Some of the other points mentioned in the advisory are :-
- The severity of Corona infection among children when compared to adults has been less so far and hence there is no need to panic.
- Only when the adults in the family practice the following meticulously – wearing mask, hand hygiene, social distancing and vaccination against Covid, we can prevent Corona infection among children in the family and protect them.
- The mother should wear a mask during breastfeeding. She should also keep her hands clean by frequently washing with soap and water or using sanitizer.
- Children infected with Corona may be asymptomatic. Some children can have fever, cough, cold or loose stools.
- If a child infected with Corona virus does not have respiratory distress, he/she can be isolated at home. In case of respiratory distress, it is mandatory to seek medical advice and care.
- It is important to ensure that the affected children are not dehydrated. These children can be given more fluids like rice gruel, tender coconut water, fruit juice in addition to nutritious diet.
- In case the child also has other chronic problems like Asthma, Diabetes or Epilepsy, the concerned medications should be continued with medical advice.
- Children should avoid stepping out of the house unnecessarily. They should not be taken to overcrowded places.
- Due to Corona pandemic and home confinement, children are likely to experience psychological problems like stress or depression.
- It is advisable to reduce daily screen time for children (watching TV, cellphone. computer etc.). Unnecessary media information which is like to cause fear and panic need not be shared with children.
- It is important that the parents sit down and freely interact with the children during this pandemic. All their concerns should be addressed diligently. In case the children have psychological issues, appropriate counselling and medical care should be given.
