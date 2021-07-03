TNI Evening News Headlines – July 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 211 more COVID positive cases & 272 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 148 local contact cases and 63 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3158 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 887420.

➡️ Odisha Govt not to procure rabi paddy from farmers anymore as stipulated time is over, says Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.

➡️ Special Public Prosecutor of Vigilance Court, Bhawanipatna caught red-handed by officers of Vigilance Cell Div while accepting bribe of 1 lakh.

➡️ COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women: Odisha Government asks Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, CDMOs and PHOs to wait till training of healthcare workers.

➡️ State Tourism Department prepars a blue print for the proposed redevelopment work at five beaches to receive Blue Flag Tag.

➡️ Archaeologists find traces of Chalcolithic Era in Odisha’s Balasore; discovery of cultural materials belonging to 3 ancient periods indicates about 2000 years of glorious history of the north Odisha district.

➡️ Only servitors will pull the chariots during the Rath Jatra, Covid test of all participants will be done before the annual festival: SJTA Chief Krishan Kumar.

India News

➡️ ED has arrested Rajeev Sharma, a freelance journalist under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the charges of supplying confidential and sensitive information to Chinese Intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration.

➡️ Final analysis of Covaxin efficacy shows that the vaccine is 93.4 % effective against severe symptomatic #COVID19

➡️ Pushkar Singh Dhami appointed as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader; to take oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand tomorrow at 6pm at Raj Bhawan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Security forces arrest Pakistani intruder along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

➡️ Aamir Khan and filmmaker wife Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage.

➡️ Facebook is currently testing the feature with a small group of “public figures”.

➡️ Boxing Federation of India recommends Gaurav Solanki, Sonia, and Simranjeet Kaur Baath for Arjuna Award.

➡️ Domestic Season: Ranji Trophy to start from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022, over 2100 games scheduled.

➡️ Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in Molestation Case; granted bail.

➡️ Twitter in ‘final stages’ of appointing resident grievance officer: Twitter informs Delhi High Court.

World News

➡️ UK Labour Party wins election reprieve in northern England

➡️ China building nuclear missile sites, show satellite photos; USA warns.

➡️ World in ‘very dangerous’ period of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO as Delta variant continues to evolve and mutate.

➡️ TikTok back in Pakistan after a provincial court revokes ban imposed by Telecom Authority.

➡️ US adds Pakistan along with 14 other countries in a list of Child Soldiers Prevention Act.