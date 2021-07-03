#MeetTheMasters – Octogenarian Ganeswar Mahapatra
Ganeswar has worked at Mausima Mandira #Puri, Naga Deity at Hariachandi Sahi.
TNI Bureau: 80-year-old Ganeswar Mahapatra is serving as the ‘Mukhya Rupakar’ (Woodcarving Artist) for Taladhwaja Ratha of Shree Balabhadra. He has been associated with Taladhwaja Ratha since 2003.
Ganeswar Mahapatra was trained by his father. As per the tweet by SJTA Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar, he also works on making deities/images out of composite cement.
Ganeswar has worked at Mausima Mandira #Puri, Naga Deity at Hariachandi Sahi.
At the age of 80, Sri Ganeswar Mahapatra is serving as the “Mukhya Rupakar” (Woodcarving Artist ) for Taladhwaja #Ratha of Shree Balabhadra since 2003. He is serving at @JagannathaDhaam for last 60 years.#JagannathaPuri #RathaJatra21 pic.twitter.com/8nuBBJNIzN
— Krishan Kumar (@Krishan_Kumar09) July 2, 2021
Comments are closed.