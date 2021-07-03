#MeetTheMasters – Octogenarian Ganeswar Mahapatra

Ganeswar has worked at Mausima Mandira #Puri, Naga Deity at Hariachandi Sahi.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ganeswar Mahapatra Ratha Jatra
TNI Bureau:  80-year-old Ganeswar Mahapatra is serving as the ‘Mukhya Rupakar’ (Woodcarving Artist) for Taladhwaja Ratha of Shree Balabhadra. He has been associated with Taladhwaja Ratha since 2003.

Ganeswar Mahapatra was trained by his father. As per the tweet by SJTA Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar, he also works on making deities/images out of composite cement.

