Bhupender Yadav launches ‘Ideas4LiFE’ portal to promote environment-friendly lifestyle

TNI Bureau: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched ‘Ideas4LiFE’ portal for inviting ideas related to products and services, which induce behavioral changes related to environment-friendly lifestyles.
The portal ‘Ideas4Life.nic.in’ will allow participants to submit their ideas and innovations online. The winning ideas under each of the seven themes of Mission LiFE will be recognized and awarded with attractive prizes for individuals as well as for institutions.
Yadav called upon the fraternity of students, research scholars, faculty and innovators to come up with innovative ideas, which will work towards fulfillment of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mindful and deliberate utilization of resources.
Highlighting the importance of Mission LiFE, Yadav said this is the time to save nature and help in sustaining it for future generation.
On this occasion, Yadav also planted a sapling at IIT Delhi campus under a nationwide call by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ or ‘Plant4Mother’ movement which was started this year on World Environment Day i.e. on 5th June.
