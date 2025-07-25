TNI Evening News Headlines – July 25, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Puri minor girl set on fire: Odisha Crime Branch recorded victim’s statement at Delhi AIIMS.
 
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates first-ever ‘ODISHA TEX 2025’ to boost textile investment, generating employment for over 53,300 people.
 
📌Odisha Government approves solar, wind power projects worth Rs 870 crore.
 
📌Low pressure over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression, system to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha in next 24 hours.
 
📌Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrests 23-year-old Aryaman Patnaik in Bhubaneswar with LSD from his possession.
 
📌Bhubaneswar Sub-Collector’s office JRA Saurabh Tripathy nabbed while taking Rs 30,000 bribe for file processing.
 

📌4 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; total of 20 gates now discharging water.
 
📌Rajasthan: 7 children killed, 15 injured after School Building collapses at Rajasthan’s Jhalawar.
 
📌PM Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu hold delegation-level talks in Malé; released a stamp to mark 60 years of India-Maldives friendship.
 
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated two-day National Security Strategies Conference-2025 in New Delhi today: MHA.
 
📌Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, nominated as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Ajay Seth.
 
📌England reach 433 for four at tea on day three of the fourth Test in Manchester.
 
📌India and Maldives decide to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement.
