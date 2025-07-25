Odisha TEX 2025 Positions Odisha as Eastern India’s Textile Powerhouse: Mohan Majhi

TNI Bureau: “Odisha is going to be the textile hub of Eastern India,” declared Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while inaugurating Odisha TEX 2025, Eastern India’s largest textile and apparel industry event, organized by the Government of Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

The landmark event marked a historic moment for India’s textile sector, attracting over 650 delegates, including global brands, leading textile and apparel companies, investors, technology providers, startups, and senior government officials. Odisha TEX 2025 showcased the state’s growing strength in textiles and apparel and its commitment to creating a world-class ecosystem for manufacturing, innovation, and employment generation.

The event witnessed multiple strategic investment commitments from leading textile and apparel companies, promising to make Odisha a hub for apparel and technical textiles. A total of 33 MoUs were signed, unlocking investments worth ₹7,808 crore and generating employment for over 53,300 people.

More than 160 companies including respected names like Page Industries, First Step Baby Wear, KPR Mills, Sportking, Adarsh Knitwear, Anubhav Apparels, Bon & Co., and B.L. International actively participated in the summit. Together, they represent the full spectrum of India’s textile value chain from yarn and fabrics to finished garments and technical textiles.

Key Announcements & Policy Highlights:

• Launch of two state-of-the-art Textile & Footwear Parks with plug-and-play facilities for global-standard manufacturing.

• Introduction of modern Workers’ Hostels to enhance industrial stability.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• MoUs for Skill Development, enabling youth especially women to gain expertise in automated garmenting, textile machinery, and wearable technologies.

“The Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the employment cost subsidies under Odisha Technical Textile & Apparel Policy 2022 will be increased from ₹5000 to ₹6000 per month per male workers & from ₹ 6000 to ₹7000 per month per female worker.”

“The Chief Minister also announced that Odisha Tex will be an annual event portraying Odisha’s rich handloom legacy & the state foray into modern Textiles, Apparel & Technical Textiles Ecosystem.”

“Odisha offers the most attractive incentive packages in the country under its Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel & Technical Textiles Policy 2022, backed by excellent infrastructure and governance,” said the Chief Minister.

Announcing a dedicated Task Force under the Industries Department, the Chief Minister assured investors of fast-track implementation and full government support. He emphasized Odisha’s ambitious vision to create over 1 lakh jobs in textiles and apparel by 2030, while expanding new textile clusters in Bolangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Cuttack.

“Odisha TEX 2025 is not just an event; it is a declaration that Odisha is ready to lead Eastern India’s textile revolution,” CM Majhi said. “With world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and a skilled workforce, we are creating unmatched opportunities for investors and livelihoods for our people.”

While speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “”Odisha Tex 2025 marks a new era for Odisha’s textiles industry bringing policies, fast-track approvals, world-class clusters, and China+1 sourcing opportunities. Backed by skill-linked courses and industry-ready talent, Odisha promises sustainable growth, regional development, and a seamless experience for investors through responsive governance and a dedicated task force. Odisha offers a unique competitive advantage from raw material availability to port connectivity and a supportive policy framework making it the most attractive destination for textile and apparel investments.”

Pradeep Bala Samant, Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister, said “Our commitment is two-fold driving modern textile investments while strengthening Odisha’s rich handloom heritage. By prioritizing the development of a robust textile ecosystem, empowering traditional weavers, and boosting market access, the government ensures inclusive growth. We congratulate the investors for partnering with us through MoU signings, shaping Odisha’s textile future.”