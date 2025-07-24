TNI Evening News Headlines – July 24, 2025

📌Orissa High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to arrested IAS officer Dhiman Chakma in a Vigilance bribery case.
📌Odisha Government has granted a 3-year age relaxation in the maximum age limit for Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment.
📌Odisha Government launches awareness drive – MANAS portal for drug-free college campuses.
📌IAS reshuffle in Odisha: 4 IAS officers transferred, 9 new Sub-Collector appointments notified.
📌Odisha Congress launches ‘Nari Nyay’, a 24-hour Women’s Grievance Redressal Cell for victims of violence.
📌66 Naxalites, carrying total reward of Rs 2.27 crore surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division.
📌Court in Maharashtra’s Nashik grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case over remark about Savarkar; he pleads not guilty.
📌Artists of Sohrai, Pattachitra and Patua art forms called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌ED raids in Rs 3,000-cr bank loan ‘fraud’ against Anil Ambani group companies.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will boost annual bilateral trade by about $34 billion.
📌Airlines reported 183 technical defects in aircraft this year till Jul 21: Government Sources.
📌Six Pakistani drones neutralised; 3 pistols, one kg heroin seized in Punjab.
📌BCCI to host Asia Cup in the UAE in September, tournament likely to feature India-Pakistan match: Asian Cricket Council source.
📌Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced prize for 17 Indian boxers who brought medals from recent World Boxing Cup legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.
📌Each Gold medallist will receive Rs 2 lakh, silver medallists Rs 1 lakh and bronze winners Rs 50,000.
📌Thailand-Cambodia border clash: 11 killed in Thailand.
📌Russian Plane Crash in Far East kills all 49 on Board, Pilot error suspected.
Comments are closed.