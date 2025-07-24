Thailand and Cambodia Clash at Border With Jets and Artillery, Civilian Killed

Bangkok: Fighting erupted between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday in a dramatic escalation of their decades-long border dispute, with both sides blaming each other for the violence. The clash began in the morning near ancient temples in the disputed Emerald Triangle region, where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos meet.

According to Thai military officials, Cambodia launched rockets and artillery shells into Thailand, killing one civilian and injuring three others, including a young child. In response, Thailand scrambled six F-16 fighter jets from Ubon Ratchathani province and launched air strikes on two Cambodian military targets. The Thai military said the clash was triggered after a Cambodian drone was spotted near Ta Muen temple, followed by the approach of armed Cambodian soldiers. Gunfire began around 8:20 a.m., the army said.

Cambodia accused Thailand of crossing into its territory and initiating the violence. Cambodian defence officials said their military acted in self-defence and were protecting the country’s sovereignty in accordance with international law. Both nations have exchanged accusations over responsibility for the flare-up.

Tensions worsened after a landmine blast earlier this week wounded five Thai soldiers. Thailand accused Cambodia of planting new landmines, a charge Phnom Penh denies. The incident led to the expulsion of Cambodia’s ambassador from Bangkok and a diplomatic downgrade, with Cambodia recalling most of its envoys.

In response to the growing conflict, Thailand has advised its citizens to leave Cambodia unless absolutely necessary.

The border dispute has now spilled into Thailand’s internal politics, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended amid an ethics probe. A leaked diplomatic call between her and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen has added fuel to the crisis. Meanwhile, Cambodia has announced plans to enforce mandatory military conscription starting next year.