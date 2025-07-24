34 DFOs, 13 IAS Officers get New Appointment, Check Complete List

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has given new appointment to 34 DFOs (Divisional Forest Officers) and 13 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers on Thursday.

As per the notification issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Chang Department and the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, nine IAS officers of 2023 Batch have been appointed as Sub-Collectors on return from phase-II training.

Full list of DFO reshuffle:

1) Kshama Sarangi, the DFO, Nayagarh (T) Division is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PCCF & HoFF, Odisha.

2) Debarchan Behera, the DFO, Kuchinda (KL) is transferred and posted as DFO, Nayagarh (T) Division.

3) Kiranbala Samantray, the Dy.CF, O/o PD, WFP-cum-SMD, OBDA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as DFO, Nabarangpur (KL) Division.

4) Rajendra Gochhayat, the Dy.CF, O/o RCCF, Angul, is transferred and posted as DFO, Boudh (T) Division.

5) Debapriya Kampa, the DFO, Boudh (T) Division is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PCCF & HOFF, Odisha.

6) Ghanashyam Mohanta, the DFO, Nabarangpur (KL) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Baliguda (T) Division.

7) Biswaraj Panda, the DFO, Baliguda (T) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, City Forest Division.

8) Phalguni Sarathi Mallika, the DFO, Mahanadi (WL) Division, is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PCCF (WL), Odisha.

9) Alla Madhabi Lata, the Dy.CF, O/o DFO, Cuttack (T) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Khariar (KL) Division.

10) Gadadhar Patra, the DFO, Bhawanipatna (KL) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Satkosia (WL) Division.

11) Saroj Kumar Panda, the DFO, Satakosia (WL) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Bargarh (T) Division.

12) Sameer Kumar Sahu, the DFO, Bamra (WL) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Sunabeda (WL) Division.

13) Bikram Dev Pattanaik, the DFO, Bargarh (T) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Bamra (WL) Division.

14) Teja Raj Nayak, the Dy.CF, O/o DFO, Jharsuguda (T) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Kuchinda (KL) Division.

15) Dibakar Behera, the Dy.CF, Foresters Training School, G. Udaygiri, is transferred and posted as D.M, Jajpur Road (C), Division, OFDC Ltd.

16) Asish Kumar Behera, the Dy.CF (CAMPA), Ο/o PCCF & HOFF, Odisha, Dy.CF, Foresters Training School, G. Udaygiri.

17) Binod Acharya, the Dy.CF, FE&CC Department, is transferred and posted as DFO, Chandaka (WL) Division and shall also look after the matters of RPRC, Bhubaneswar.

18) Rajani Kanta Rout, the Dy.CF, O/o State Silviculturist, Bhubaneswar, is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PD, WFP-cum- SMD, OBDA, Bhubaneswar.

19) Sujata Ray, the Dy.CF, Foresters Training School, Bhubaneswar, is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PCCF (KL), Odisha.

20) Amrapalli Roy, the Dy.CF, Deployed to Steel & Mines Department, Bhubaneswar, is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PCCF (WL), Odisha,

21) Amaresh Nath Pradhan the Dy.CF, O/o PCCF, Odisha Deployed to RPRC, Bhubaneswar, is transferred and posted as DFO, Mahanadi (WL) Division, Nayagarh,

22) Sarat Ku. Sahoo, DFO, Jeypore (KL) Division, is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o PCCF (KL), Odisha,

23) Uma Mahesh, the DFO, Baripada (T) Division, is transferred and posted as DFO, Jeypore (KL) Division.

24) Prashant Kumar Panda, Dy.CF (WL), O/o PCCF (WL), Odisha, is transferred and posted as DFO, Keonjhar (WL) Division, Anandpur.

25) Abhay Ku Dalai OFS, the DFO, Keonjhar (WL) Division, Anandpur, is transferred and posted as Dy.CF (WL), O/o PCCF (WL), Odisha.

26) Tapan Kumar Parida, the Dy.CF, O/o Field Director, STR-cum-RCCF, Baripada Circle, is transferred and posted as I/c CF & WPO, Balasore.

27) Kandan Singh, the I/c CF & WPO, Balasore is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, O/o RCCF, Angul.

28) Baidyanath Majhi, the Dy.CF, O/o RCCF, Rourkela Circle, DFO, Karanjia (T) Division.

29) Subrat Kumar Patra, the DFO, Redhakhol (KL) Division, DFO, Rairangpur (T) Division.

30) Siba Prasad Rath, the DFO, Rairangpur (T) Division is transferred and posted as DFO, Bhawanipatna (KL) Division.

31) Khirod Kumar Behera, the Dy.CF, O/o Director Nandankanan Biological Park is transferred and posted as DFO, Redhakhol (KL) Division.

32) Gobind Chandra Biswal, the Dy.CF, O/o PCCF & HoFF, Odisha is transferred and posted as DFO, Baripada (T) Division.

33) Prafulla Kumar Mallick, the D.M, Jajpur Road (C), Division, OFDC Ltd. is transferred and posted as DFO, Balasore (WL) Division.

34) Rup Chand Soren, the WPO, Bhawanipatna is transferred and posted as DFO, Titilagarh (KL) Division.

These four IAS Officers given new posting today:

1) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS (RR-2005), Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department, Special Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department and Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department and Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.

2) Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, IAS(RR-2009), Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture with additional charge of Director, Odisha Paribar is allowed to remain in charge of the Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department.

3) Samarth Verma, IAS(RR-2011), Director, Technical Education & Training, Odisha, Cuttack with additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation and Director, Minor Minerals is appointed as Director, Minor Minerals, Bhubaneswar. The post of Director, Minor Minerals is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation.

4) Deepankar Mohapatra, IAS(NSCS-2014), Ex-Director, Sports with additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha. The post of Chief Executive Officer, Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

These 9 IAS officers of 2023 batch posted as Sub-Collectors on return from Phase-II Training:

1) On return from Phase-Il Training, Preksha Agrawal, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Dharamgarh. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Preksha Agrawal, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmagarh in the district of Kalahandi.

2) On return from Phase-II Training, Pranita Dash, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Baliguda. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ms. Pranita Dash, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Baliguda in the district of Kandhamal.

3) On return from Phase-II Training, Kasturi Panda, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Panchpir, Karanjia. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Kasturi Panda, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Panchpir, Karanjia in the district of Mayurbhanj.

4) On return from Phase-ll Training, Abhishek Dilip Dudhal, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Gunupur. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Abhishek Dilip Dudhal, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gunupur in the district of Raygada.

5) On return from Phase-Il Training, Ashni A L, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ashni A L, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nabarangpur in the district of Nabarangpur.

6) On return from Phase-II Training, C Saravanan, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Kuchinda. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint C Saravanan, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kuchinda in the district of Sambalpur.

7) On return from Phase-Il Training, Tejaswini Behera, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Sundargarh. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Tejaswini Behera, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sundargarh in the district of Sundargarh.

8) On return from Phase-II Training, Shiv Malviya, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Anandpur. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shiv Malviya, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Anandpur in the district of Keonjhar.

9) On return from Phase-Il Training, Avinash Kumar, IAS(RR-2023) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Berhampur. In exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Avinash Kumar, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Berhampur in the district of Ganjam.