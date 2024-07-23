TNI Morning News Headlines – July 23, 2024

➡️Odisha Government has set a target to create 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029. 65,000 Government posts will be filled up in 2 years.
➡️1022 Nursing Officers inducted to General Health Care under different CDM & PHOs & MCHs to be regularised as Odisha Government approves recommendation of the High Power Committee: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2024-25 at around 11 AM today.
➡️Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament.
➡️Indian Navy’s warship INS Brahmaputra caught fire in the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, sailor missing.
➡️India gained 2,66,000 hectares of forest area annually from 2010 to 2020: FAO report.
➡️A militant was killed and a soldier and a civilian were injured in a gunfight between the Army and militants in Rajouri.
➡️India to kickstart Paris Olympics journey on Thursday.
➡️Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Olympics, has been conferred with the Olympic Order for his outstanding services to the Olympic movement.
➡️Sensex opens in green; currently up by 229.89 points, trending at 80,731.97 on the day of the Union Budget presentation.
➡️Kamala Harris surpasses number of delegates needed to become party’s presidential nominee: Report.
➡️Hindu Temple vandalised again in Canada.
➡️Protests over employment quotas: The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh has passed the 1,100 mark.
