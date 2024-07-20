TNI Evening News Headlines – July 20, 2024

➡️PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Padma Shri Awardee Kamala Pujari who passed away today.
➡️Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department renames ‘Biju Patnaik Sports Award’ as ‘Odisha Rajya Krida Samman’.
➡️Former Berhampur Mayor & Independent MLA Candidate Siba Sankar Dash (Pintu) who was in jail for assaulting MP Candidate Pradeep Panigrahi near a polling booth on May 13, gets bail and walks out of jail.
➡️70 needles removed from 19-year-old girl’s skull in Bolangir which were pierced by a ‘tantrik’ (sorcerer).
➡️BJD MLAs meeting held at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar earlier today.
➡️Odisha Schools will conduct a 10-minute Yoga in their respective schools after the prayer session.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee on 21st July at Bharat Mandapam.
➡️Editors Guild of India (EGI) writes to Opposition parties, expressing concerns on legislative measures taken to control print, broadcast, and digital media over last few years.
➡️UP: 7 coaches of goods train derail between Ghaziabad-Moradabad section.
➡️NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ and two MBBS students who acted as ‘solvers’.
➡️778 Indian students return home from violence-hit Bangladesh.
➡️Manolo Marquez appointed as Indian men’s football team head coach.
