TNI Evening News Headlines – July 18, 2025

Another low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal around July 24, rainfall is likely to increase from July 23, may continue for 3 to 4 days.
📌IAS Bishnupada Sethi’s anticipatory bail hearing in a CBI bribery case concludes in Orissa High Court, verdict reserved.
 
📌Odisha Higher Education Department issues strict instructions to display Women Helpline 181 at strategic locations across all University & College Campuses.
 
📌BJD to hold RDC level Protest on July 21 over FM College student’s death, demands judicial inquiry.
 
📌Ganja smuggling racket busted in Sonpeur; over 5 quintals of contraband seized, 4 arrested.
 
📌Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, arrested by ED in a money laundering case related to liquor scam.
 
📌India calls for time-bound UN Security Council reforms to strengthen global cooperation.
 
📌PM Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore in West Bengal’s Durgapur.
 

📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar.
 
📌Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor suffered an injury in ribs during a roadshow in Bihar’s Arrah.
 
📌Chhattisgarh: Six bodies of Naxals recovered in ongoing encounter with security forces in Narayanpur.
 
📌Meta apologizes after auto-translation mistakenly announces death of Karnataka CM.
 
📌Tata Sons sets up Rs 500 crore memorial trust for Air India crash victims’ families.
 
📌Sensex falls 501.51 points to settle at 81,757.73; Nifty drops 143.05 points to close at 24,968.40.
 
📌US rejects India’s World Trade Organization (WTO) claim on auto tariffs, cites security grounds.
 
📌US President Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition where leg veins do not allow blood to flow back to the heart.
 
