Shocker: 71 Students had turned against Soumyashree to support HOD

TNI Bureau: Days after the death of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bisi, a shocking letter has come to the fore in which a group of 71 students had turned against her to support B.Ed HoD Sameer Ranjan Sahoo.

In the letter dated July 1, 2025, a group of 71 students of the institution had asked Dillip Kumar Ghosh to suspend Soumyashree claiming that her sexual harassment allegation against Sameer Ranjan Sahoo was baseless. Surprisingly, the list of 71 students included 40+ female students.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

They had requested the principal to demand evidences from Soumyashree to strengthen her allegations as such allegations defame the entire college and incase she fails to furnish proofs, she along with her supporters should be suspended from the college for an indefinite period.

This apart, they also had demanded an impartial investigation into the matter without any political interference and impose a ban on the entry of political people until the completion of the probe into the matter.