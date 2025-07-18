Universities and Colleges in Odisha to mandatorily Display Helpline Number for Women

TNI Bureau: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has directed the universities and colleges of the state to mandatorily display helpline number for women’s safety and conduct of sensitization workshop on POSH Act.

Higher Education Department Additional Secretary Dr. Dharanidhar Nanda has written a letter to the registrar of all state public/ private universities and principal of all govt/aided degree/ unaided degree colleges in this regard.

The registrars and principals have been directed to ensure prominent display of Women Helpline- 181 at strategic locations within the institution and organize sensitization workshop on the POSH Act, 2013 and UGC Regulations, 2015 for all Teaching and Non-teaching Staffs, IC members and Students.

Notably, the state government had earlier directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure a safe and secure environment for women employees and girl students across all schools and display the following helpline numbers: