TNI Evening News Headlines – July 17, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
India today successfully conducted a test of the Agni-1 Prime missile from the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Balasore, Odisha.
📌Odisha Government issues strict women’s safety norms in educational institutions.
 
📌Professor of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur, Gopikant Suna arrested for ‘harassing’ a girl student.
 
📌Odisha Bandh: Over 20 trains affected, passengers stranded in Odisha.
📌Several Congress leaders detained while attempting to gherao CM’s residence in Bhubaneswar.
 
📌Ministry of Railways approved construction of fourth line between Ranital Link Cabin and Bhadrak station (5.06 km) at an estimated cost of Rs 149.32 crore.
 
📌BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi defends State Government’s response in the Balasore self-immolation case.
 
📌19 people died due to lightning across 10 districts of Bihar in last 24 hours.
 

📌President Droupadi Murmu conferred Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards at Vigyan Bhagwan, New Delhi.
 
📌Navi Mumbai police filed an FIR and launched a probe into bomb threats targeting a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
 
📌Gurugram land deal case: ED attaches 43 properties worth over Rs 36 crore linked to Robert Vadra; files chargesheet against him, 10 others.
 
📌Sensex drops 375.24 points to settle at 82,259.24; Nifty declines 100.60 points to 25,111.45.
 
📌Rupee declines 15 paise to close at 86.07 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
📌1563 Indian nationals have been deported from US so far: MEA.
 
📌US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to impose a unified tariff rate on more than 150 countries and regions.
 
📌Three-parent IVF leads to birth of 8 mitochondrial disease-free babies in UK.
