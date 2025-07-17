Sambalpur GM University Lecturer arrested for Cheating Girl with false marriage promise 

TNI Bureau: Mahila Police today arrested a Lecturer of the Gangadhar Meher (GM) University in Sambalpur on charges of cheating a girl with false promise of marriage. The arrested Lecturer has been identified as Dr. Gopikanta Suna, Assistant Professor, School of Education.

Police arrested Suna of Dahita village in Bargarh district based on a complaint lodged by a 20-year-old female student of 2nd-year BA BEd at GM University.

She had alleged that Suna entered into a physical relationship with her on false assurances of marriage and later refused. Based on the complaint a case Mahila PS Case No. 56 dt. 06.07.25 u/s 69 BNS was registered against Gopikanta Suna. After his arrest, the accused assistant professor was forwarded him to the court.

Meanwhile, Suna has been suspended and attached to the Office of the Chairman, Post Graduate Council of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur.