TNI Evening News Headlines – July 16, 2024

➡️House Surgeons at SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack announce cease-work from tomorrow following conflict with Nursing Staff.
➡️Inner Chamber of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar to be opened again on July 18.
➡️Odisha Matric supplementary examination will start from 21.07.2024 and will continue till 31.07.2024.
➡️Operation Black Smoke: Commissionerate Police arrested two drug traffickers while they were illegally smuggling a huge consignment of cannabis in a car from Bhubaneswar to Jharkhand.
➡️Wreath laying ceremony of four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer held who were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district today. 12 Security Personnel & 10 Civilians killed in terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir so far in June-July.
➡️Fake disability certificate case: Controversial IAS (Trainee) Pooja Khedekar’s Training Cancelled; probation put on hold. She will have to report at LBSNAA Mussoorie by July 23, 2024.
➡️Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar lodges police complaint against Pune district collector for harassment.
➡️Charge sheet filed in Delhi court against Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case.
➡️Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to Jail for 14 Days.
➡️Four Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
➡️Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony, marks final stage of Budget preparation. The Budget will be presented on July 23 in Lok Sabha.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 83.58 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 51.69 points to settle at all-time high of 80,716.55; Nifty up 26.30 points to record peak of 24,613.
➡️Police were warned of Donald Trump rally shooter at least 86 seconds before gunfire, video shows. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who shot at Trump was killed by law enforcement.
