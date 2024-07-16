100-Word Insight: Governor’s Son, On The Run

Although no FIR has been lodged against him so far in the ASO assault case, Odisha Governor’s son Lalit Das is definitely avoiding the law, as he remains outside the state ever since the matter came to light while the entire machinery is trying to save him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While the government has maintained a stoic silence, the opposition have now raised the issue, demanding immediate arrest of Lalit. They also questioned the ‘Odia Asmita’ plank of BJP, saying how a non-Odia is being protected after assaulting an on-duty Odia officer. The incident has brought shame and disgrace to the entire system.